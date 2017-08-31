After Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi Joins The Cast Of Prabhas’s Saaho!

We had earlier reported that the cast of Saaho is huge. It includes Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Neil Nitin Mukesh and, of course, Shraddha Kapoor who is the lead actress in the film.

Now, Bollywood actor Mandira Bedi is the latest Bollywood actor to join the Saaho team. Earlier this month, Prabhas finally began shooting his forthcoming action adventure film Saaho, which is being directed by Sujeeth Reddy. As per recent developments, Bollywood actor and television host will have a pivotal role in the film.

A source close to the production informed Mumbai Mirror, “Mandira, who plays a negative character called Kalki, was shooting in Hyderabad with Jackie till recently. They shot for some action sequences including hand-tohand combat scenes. Their second schedule will commence shortly,”

Mandira Bedi has worn several hats in her career spanning 21 years and made her presence felt on the big screen with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Though she has become choosy about the roles she takes up, she is all for substantial work across all mediums.

Prabhas has started shooting for the movie in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on August 18. “It’s shoot time almost after four and a half years of the Baahubali journey. Excited to enter a new action world,” the actor had shared. Said to be made at a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, the film will see Prabhas in a very different role from his Baahubali avatar.

Saaho is expected to deliver a triumph of scale, size, and spectacle! It is an action thriller which is being made in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The film directed by Sujeeth stars Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist. Although the film will be extensively shot in Europe and Abu Dhabi, several action sequences will be shot in Mumbai.

Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film. The movie will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer.