After Bobby Deol, Is Vicky Kaushal Joining The Cast Of Race 3?

One of the most successful film franchise Race originally directed by duo Abbas-Mustan off late has been in the news since it was announced Remo D’Souza will be directing the third installment Race 3 this time around has Salman Khan as the lead actor.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez. As per the new developments and if sources to be believed the latest entrant to join the cast is actor Vicky Kaushal who will be seen for the first time in an action role.

The actor recently wrapped up the Dutt biopic and Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi with Alia Bhatt. In Race 3, Vicky will be seen playing one of the positive characters.

Not much is said about his role but it would be visual treat Vicky breaking the stereotype and being part of such a stylish action flick. Race 3 is been produced under Salman Khan Films.

Producer Ramesh Taurani, who is backing the project through his Tips Industries Limited banner, took to Twitter on Thursday to welcome Bobby on board.

“Welcome to the family Bobby Deol. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez. ‘Race 3′ Eid 2018,” Taurani tweeted.Bobby replied: “Let’s race along Ramesh Taurani… It feels great to be a part of the team! ‘Race 3′.”

Bobby was last seen on screen in actor Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut Poster Boys alongside his brother Sunny Deol. The film had tanked at the box office.

While directors Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films, ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’ Souza has been roped into don the director’s hat for the third instalment in the franchise.

What do you think about this addition to the cast? Let us know your views!