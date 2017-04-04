Abhishek Bachchan’s surname seems to be a favorite with Bollywood filmmakers. The actor, who was cast alongside his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan in Rohit Shetty’s 2012 directorial Bol Bachchan is all set to star in another film, which has his surname in its title! For those who are getting curious to learn more about the film’s title, it will be called Bachchan Singh! As per reports, Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the lead role in Bachchan Singh! The film will be directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Rajat Rawail and Suniel Shetty.

Well, this is not the only film in Abhishek Bachchan’s kitty at present, rather his bag seems to be full! Junior Bachchan has reportedly signed several other films. If reports are to go by, producer Ronnie Screwvala has signed Abhishek to play the lead in a movie, which will mark the launch of his own banner. The film will be allegedly helmed by a debutant director.

Abhishek has also reportedly signed another couple of films. These include Nishikant Kamat’s yet untitled thriller film and Prabhu Deva’s Lefty, where he will play a left-handed character. Abhishek will be co-producing Lefty with Bunty Walia and the film is expected to be shot in Hyderabad. 2017 surely seems to be a busy year for the actor!

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the 2016 multi-starrer comedy Housefull 3 alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Nargis Fakhri, Boman Irani and others.

Housefull 3, the third instalment in the Housefull franchise was bashed by critics but did a fairly good business at the box office, grossing over Rs 100 crores! His last outing as a single hero, Umesh Shukla’s 2015 movie All Is Well had turned out to be a flop. We hope Abhishek’s upcoming projects fully utilise this extremely talented actor, who has turned heads with his power-packed performance in films like Guru, Raavan and Yuva in the past.