Superstar Aamir Khan, who is known for avoiding film awards finally broke the rule on Monday night and attended an award function after almost 16 years. The actor was honored with the Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. Aamir gave all the credit for this honor to his team of writers and directors. He was accompanied by the Dangal director, Nitesh Tiwari at the function. He specially attended the function on iconic singer, Lata Mangeshkar ji’s request.

The last time Aamir attended an award function was during Lagaan‘s nomination at the Acamdemy awards for the Best Film category.

1 of 18

“This is a huge honor for me, director Nitesh Tiwari and the entire team of ‘Dangal’. I am very thankful to Lata Mangeshkar and Deenanath Mangeshkar Trust and entire Mangeshkar family,” said the actor.

“A film gets its birth from its writer. This film has garnered so much love and support all over India, and its because of Tiwari. He wrote the script of this film and made a brilliant movie out of it.

“Whatever I achieved today in the film Industry is all because of writers and directors who have given me opportunity to be a part of their films and work with them,” he added on Monday while attending 75th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar awards in Mumbai.

Dangal revolved around an inspirational story of former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become world-class wrestlers. The film was recently released in China and Aamir even went for the promotions of the film where he interacted with his fans and attended the grand premiere.

Aamir also received Vishesh Puraskar award along with Vyjanthimala and Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The event was organised by Master Dinanath Smruti Pratishthan and Hridayesh Arts.

On work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan along with Amitabh Bachchan.