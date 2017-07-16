A Gentleman’s New Poster | Ft. Sidharth Malhotra & Jacqueline Fernandez

After releasing the action-packed trailer, the makers of A Gentleman have released the brand new poster featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The poster features Jacqueline in a glamorous avatar, while Sidharth Malhotra is seen in a formal attire holding a gun.

Check out the poster right here:

A case of mistaken identity, this film will see this Sundar, Susheel Gentleman drop his frying pan and turn risky when he picks up a gun to protect himself, Jacqueline aka Kavya and keep his dreams from going kaput.

It has been directed by Raj and DK and produced under the Fox Star banner. This is the first time Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing the silver screen.

It is all set to release on August 25th, 2017. It is based on the life of Gaurav and the love of his life Kavya, who wishes her boyfriend to take on some risk in life. Soon while handling a business project, Gaurav gets into a vulnerable situation, which reportedly sets off the action sequence in the movie.

The film also stars Suneil Shetty in a negative character. He plays a retired general, who is on the look out for his protege Rishi.

Apart from this film, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Ittefaq opposite Sonakshi Sinha which is a remake of Rajesh Khanna’s 1969 film of the same name. The film is helmed by Abhay Chopra and will hit theater on 3rd November. Sidharth will also share the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in Aiyaary. The leading lady of the film Jacqueline will be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive.