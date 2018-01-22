Padmaavat Music Review Rating: 4/5 (Four Stars)

Music Director/s: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

To start with, Padmaavat is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s one of the shortest music albums ever. With 6 songs packed under the duration of just 22 minutes, Bhansali has said a lot in less time with Padmaavat album. Let’s analyze the album & see what songs are going to stay in our playlist for longer period of time.

1. Ghoomar – Padmaavat Music Review

Joining the list of classics like Nagada Sang Dhol & Deewani Mastani by Bhansali the composer – Ghoomar will surely end up being one of his best attempt to explore traditional instruments. Rajasthani lyrics by Swaroop Khan and Hindi lyrics by A M Turaz, Ghoomar is a heavy-words song. Starting slow, ending with pace – this song is high on orchestration. It’s beautifully sung by Shreya Ghoshal & Swaroop Khan & both of them never miss a single beat.

2. Ek Dil Ek Jaan – Padmaavat Music Review

A slow romantic song coming from Bhansali house of music – Ek Dil Ek Jaan has a vintage touch to it. Again, words are the soul of this song but singer Shivam Pathak excels with his vocals. With the touch of Qawwali in between, this song develops in its own sweet pace. Not the best of the album but it will surely serve the purpose of portraying love of the leads in the film.

3. Khalibali – Padmaavat Music Review

Filling the energetic potion of the album, Khalibali is said to be Khilji’s signature song. Bhansali brings back one of his favorites, Shail Hada with this song. Though major vocals are of Shivam Pathak, Shail’s Arabic touch to the song make this song stand out of the rest. This is one of those songs which grow more after its video comes out. The audio totally forces you to imagine how Ranveer is going to nail this song as Khilji.

4. Nainowale Ne – Padmaavat Music Review

Kudos Neeti Mohan! These were my first words after I heard this song. One of those rare songs you like it from the first hearing. Neeti’s voice is so sweet, it grows on you like a Nutella shake. Siddharth & Garima have penned this 2 minute 55 seconds song & the words are simple yet outstanding. The feel of this song in the zone of Soja Zara from Baahubali 2.

5. Holi – Padmaavat Music Review

Adapted from Manganiyar’s traditional Holi song, Bhansali has roped in Richa Sharma for this rendition. A totally situational song, this is no Lahu Munh Lag Gaya. Richa has yet again justified her presence and completes the tough job of redoing a classic. Surprisingly another song under 3 minute duration proving why this is not your usual Bhansali-composed album.

6. Binte Dil – Padmaavat Music Review

Mine personal favorite from the album! This has a completely different & huskier version of Arijit Singh and he yet again proves how he can sing anything. Again, this song will have a major Khilji presence in it – saying because of its arabic touch. This is also penned by Turaz & has the potential to grow on music lovers.

Last Word – Padmaavat Music Review

This is an album where every singer sounds new. When you have aces like Arijit Singh, Neeti Mohan & you try to make them sound different – it’s surely a risky gamble. Bhansali wins it with ease making the music of Padmaavat as royal as its appearance.