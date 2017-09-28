Haseena Parkar Music Review: Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Music Director/s: Sachin–Jigar

Sachin-Jigar are having a gala time this year, after delivering some good songs in Hindi Medium, Meri Pyaari Bindu and A Gentleman they’re back with Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar. The album consist of just 3 original song. It seems makers have tried to keep the movie’s pace as tight as possible.

Here’s a look at the album of Haseena Parkar:

1. Tere Bina – Haseena Parkar Music Review

The album starts with a signature Arijit Singh’s romantic song – Tere Bina. This song is another addition to innumerous Tere and Bin (Tere Bin, Tere Bina, Tum Bin, Tumhare Bina, Tumhare Siva etc.) songs of Bollywood. The song has a laid-back feel to it. Priya Saraiya has done a wonderful job with female vocals, she should sing more often. She has penned the lyrics of this song too. I don’t guess the song will have that repeat value as other Arijit Singh songs have. My personal favorite line from the song is, “Tujhe baandh ke main taaveez saa, apna bana loon main Khuda.”

2. Bantai – Haseena Parkar Music Review

Bantai could’ve been this decade’s Ganpat (Shootout At Lokhandwala) but, alas, it proved to be a failed attempt. The best part of the song is it has opened the doors for Vivian Fernandes aka Divine, who is famous for his street style rapping skills. It’s penned by Kirthi Shetty aka Slim Shetty (Name inspired by the rap god Slim Shady). This isn’t a bad song, I’m more disappointed because it could’ve been a way better song with some quirky lyrics. This is a missed opportunity. “Raag mein jo na atka, naake pe jaake, usko uthake, raag nahi tu daag de bhai,” – wish the song could’ve had more lyrics like this line.

3. Piya Aa – Haseena Parkar Music Review

Another film set in yester-era, another song trying to match the magic of yester-era, another failed attempt. Sung by the crooning queen, Sunidhi Chauhan, the song tries to hit the nostalgic chord with its poppy kind of music. It could prove to be a good situational song but it isn’t a ‘Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja’ to be in your playlist forever.

The Last Word – Haseena Parkar Music Review

The good thing about the album is, it has just 3 original songs with 1 unplugged version. This will not affect the pace of the movie much, but even if the movie is good it’ll not be remembered because of good music. Hardcore music fans, give it a listen to it once for Priya Saraiya & Divine. Others might give this is a big miss. Sachin-Jigar, please come to your Happy Ending mode soon!

Two Stars!