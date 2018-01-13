Koimoi’s Audience Poll: Bollywood saw a lot of fresh faces this year, some made a big debut while some had a decent one. However, these new faces brought some amazing talent to the industry. Despite the amazing movies that came our way, there were a few beautiful women and hot men who rocked the big screens with their appearances in this year.

Our tinsel town had an ample number of skilled stars who all showcased their talent in 2017.We’ve put together a list of the best Bollywood debuts this year, basically newcomers that managed to make an impact. Go ahead and see if your favourite actor fares in this list or not!

1. Mahira Khan – Raees

Mahira had to be the first one on the list! She had a dream debut with King Khan and much awaited film Raees. Mahira Khan is the first Pakistani female actor that has joined Bollywood’s 100-crore club. Mahira Khan is considered one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid actresses.

2. Kanan Gill – Noor

The hot comedian was already pretty famous because of his hilarious Pretentious Movie Reviews on YouTube. Girls go mad behind this hottie and the time it was announced that Kanan would do the film everybody was really excited. He was very appreciated for his role.

3. Suraj Sharma – Phillauri

If you saw the movie Life Of Pi, you might remember Suraj Sharma. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the much-talked-about film Phillauri that also had Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. He definitely aced his role.

4. Zhu Zhu – Tubelight

Zhu Zhu is already a famous name in China for her acting and singing. This Chinese actress of international renown made her debut in Kabir Khan next film Tubelight, opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Zhu Zhu played a pivotal role, is a period drama based on the Sino-India War of 1962.

5. Matin Ray Tangu – Tubelight

He was definitely the cutest in the movie! His chemistry with Salman was beyond amazing and we surely wish to see this kid soon!

6. Niddhi Aggerwal – Munna Michael

She made her debut in the Tiger Shroff-starrer Munna Michael which traces the journey of a Mumbai-based boy who is a huge fan of Michael Jackson. Niddhi Aggerwal is also a beauty pageant and former contestant of Miss Diva 2014. The actress was quite appreciated for her performance.

7. Aadar Jain – Qaidi Band

The boy who comes from the Kapoor Khandaan made his much-awaited debut in Qaidi Band. He was signed by YRF. Aadar has learnt acting and directing from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. Aadar isn’t new to Bollywood as he has worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He gave quite a good performance.

8. Aanya Singh – Qaidi Band

The Delhi hottie! This new Delhi girl made her debut in a Yash Raj production opposite Aadar Jain. The newcomer had already been signed by the prestigious banner for a three-film deal.