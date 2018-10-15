This Special Song By Singer Santosh Raj Is Touching Souls!

Ambe Maa a devotional song by Santosh Raj is touching souls across in Indian and international music industry.

Bhajan style of singing is one of a kind & it takes its listeners on a divine journey. Santosh Raj has created the same magic this Navratri with his recently released devotional song Ambe Maa.

Santosh is popularly known for his hit romantic song Shab which won the hearts of millions. He says one should know the feel of love whether it’s a romantic song or a bhajan. In these nine days of Navratri he has asked for the blessings of Maa Ambe which gives him immense strength. The lyrics of the song is written by Amamika Gaur & the music is beautifully composed by Aamir Ali Sultan. The backing vocals of the song is by Nazir Ahmad Khan.

Lastly Santosh says Maa Ambe will bless everyone who are willing to seek her blessing this Navratri.