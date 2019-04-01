Manje Bistre 2, the much awaited and anticipated film of this year has yet again surprised the fans with the new track ‘Boliyan’ which has just dropped in on the official Youtube channel of Saga Music.

‘Boliyan’ track is bursting with happiness, a lot of dancing, and amazing music. One cannot just hold back from getting up and start dancing on this upbeat and high-spirited Punjabi Boliyan. This song is surely going to be played on loop this wedding season! Volume up your speakers, throw your hands up in air and get set BalleBalle with Boliyan. This track has been penned by Happy Raikoti, and has been beautifully crooned by Gippy Grewal, and Mannat Noor, music has been given by Gurmeet Singh.

Manje Bistre 2 is the sequel of blockbuster film Manje Bistre which was released in 2017 on the occasion of Baisakhi. This film’s prequel revolved around a traditional Punjabi wedding, wherein, the viewers were made to take a trip down the memory lane back to the time when collecting Manje-Bistre, meaning Beds and Beddings, was a tradition. The film’s sequel seems to have been built around the same tradition but with a twist. This time Gippy Grewal, and his friends/relatives are seen collecting the Manje Bistre in Canada! The film features a plethora of actors of the Punjabi film industry. The film’s lead cast has Gippy Grewal, and Simi Chahal paired opposite each other, and other ace artists who are seen in the song and in posters are GurpreetGhuggi, Karamjit Anmol, SardarSohi, BN Sharma, Rana Ranbir, RaghveerBoli, Anita Devgan, BaninderBanny, MalkitRauni, and many others.

It is produced by Gippy Grewal, under his home production Humble Motion Pictures. The music of the film will be released by Saga Music. Directed by Baljit Singh Deo, ManjeBistre 2 is going to hit the silver screens on the 12th of April, 2019.

