Aaina From The Body Is Out! Emraan Hashmi, Shobita Dhulipala, Vedhika’s Romantic Track Strikes The Right Chords

The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Shobita Dhulipala and Vedika has the audience hooked to its updates. After a thrilling trailer, the makers of the film have released the first track from the film titled Aaina.

Featuring Emraan Hashmi, Shobita Dhulipala and Vedika, the song is a romantic track where we see Emraan reminiscing about Vedika while he spends some time with his on-screen wife Shobita. The lyrics are soothing but what made the look brilliant is the picturesque scenery where the song is shot. Emraan can be seen romancing both the actress in Aaina.

Voiced by Arko, Tulsi Kumar, and Neha Kakkar, the lyrics have been penned down by Arko. The singer-lyricist Arko has also composed the music of the song. Emraan took to his Twitter account to share the video of the song with his fans. He wrote, “Banaa le mujhe Aaina ke mere har lafz ka…Tu hi ek maaina.”

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, ‘The Body’ is slated to release on December 13. The director is well known for his Malayalam film Drishyam that was remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn, Tabu.

As for Emraan Hashmi, he was last seen in Netflix series ‘Bard of Blood’, which also starred Shobita Dhulipala. Now, Hashmi is busy working on his next project ‘Chehra’ which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

