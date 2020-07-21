Internet sensation and Youtuber CarryMinati has raised over Rs 11 lakh for the flood-ravaged states of Assam and Bihar.

Of the total amount, Rs 1 lakh is his personal contribution. The donations will be given to the Assam and Bihar Chief Minister Relief Funds in equal proportion.

“This idea came up in conjunction with my business manager and cousin Deepak Char. The audience has shown their support and love by contributing Rs 10,31,137 and I decided to add Rs 1,00,000 to this amount as my personal contribution,” said CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar.

“Content creation can’t always be a commercial proposition that is centred around one’s own advantage. There always needs to be a give-back-to-society element in any form of enterprise. I have always discreetly supported various causes and will continue to do so because I believe it’s important to be there for another in tumultuous times. Humanity needs love and respect right now and we all must unite as one race and do our bit toward a more enterprising and compassionate future.” he added.

In the charity stream, CarryMinati played games like Ghost Of Tsushima, Pacify and PUBG (Player’s Unknown Battle Grounds). The highest concurrent viewers were pegged at 90,000.

In the past, CarryMinati has contributed to causes like Kerala Floods in 2018, Assam Floods, Bihar Floods, the Odisha Cyclone Fani in 2019, and the Australian bushfire.

Recently, he launched his rap single titled “Yalgaar” in collaboration with Wily Frenzy.

