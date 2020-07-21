Actress Shabana Azmi says her father, the late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, was one of the torchbearers of the composite culture of India, and an upcoming film featuring Naseeruddin Shah celebrates the spirit.

The film “Mee Raqsam” is directed by Shabana’s brother, ace cinematographer Baba Azmi, and is set to release on August 21.

Shabana, who presents the film, said, “It is the first film I am presenting and it is a homage to our father Kaifi Azmi who was one of the torchbearers of India’s composite culture, which the film celebrates. It is an inspiring tale about a father standing resolutely behind his young daughter’s desire to dance. In these dark times, ‘Mee Raqsam’ offers hope and elevates the soul.”

The film also features Danish Husain and Aditi Subedi.

Sharing one of the reasons why the film is so special for him, Baba Azmi said, “Many years ago, my father Kaifi Azmi had asked me, ‘Baba is it possible for you to shoot a film in Mijwan?’ (My father was born in Mijwan, a village in Eastern UP). We both smiled at each other because we both knew what a formidable task that would be. It was a village with no roads, no amenities, and no infrastructure. But his question stuck with me. Now, many years later I was able to do just that. It gives me immense pleasure to have made my directorial debut as a tribute to my father, Kaifi Azmi.”

The narrative of the film revolves around the relationship shared by a father and his teenage daughter. It is the story of a young girl’s aspiration to become a dancer, but coming from a small village like Mijwan, everyone questions her dreams and choices.

“The simplicity of the film will grapple the audience in absolute awe. It is about a daughter’s aspiration and her father supporting her dreams and choices irrespective of what the society says. It shows the power of this beautiful bond,” said Naseeruddin Shah.

‘Mee Raqsam‘ releases on the OTT platform ZEE5.

