Yashraj Mukhate is not just an internet sensation but a magician who can make absolutely anyone trend on social media with his remixing skills. From ‘Bigini shoot’ to ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’, the talented musician has remixed several random dialogues and has made them a rage among netizens.

But if we keep his ability to make anything go viral aside, his talent goes deeper. The artist has been working on polishing his skills for years now and whatever he has achieved so far is not an overnight success.

An 8-year-old video of Yashraj has caught the attention of a lot of netizens these days in which he can be seen singing Murder 2’s Phir Mohabbat song. Originally sung by Arijit Singh, Phir Mohabbat is one of the most loved modern Bollywood songs and the young artist is singing it at a Sufi rock show. Watch it below:

The comments section is filled with people who are loving the soulful voice of Yashraj. A lot of people are also pleasantly surprised with the years of hard work that he has put through.

“Many people think he just got lucky with “rasode mein kon tha” meme but look at his hardwork and patience for so long.” commented a viewer named Soham Sharma.

“There’s nothing like overnight success, it took him 9 years to become ” THE YASHRAJ MUKHATE”” wrote Anu Bala Sahay

A viewer named Nayab Ahmed had a lot to say and wrote, “This guy is really very much talented, but the thing is that he didn’t got recognition from audience because of his singing because already there were more than thousand’s of singers and musicians from India, but when he made rasode mai kon tha that made him a internet sensation because the thing which he did was very uncommon… Dialogue to songs And every one liked that….”

