We Need Pitchers Season 2 Right Away & Here Are 5 Reasons Why We Say So

TVF Pitchers, when premiered back in 2015, was a huge treat for the audience. The show due to its highly relatable content and accurate take on the early stage of entrepreneurship was loved by the audience. Apart from being one of the highest-rated Indian web series till now, it also created a stage for Indian digital entertainment.

It was only after Pitchers that filmmakers in India started taking the digital medium very seriously and put their best foot forward in it.

A sequel of Pitchers is much awaited since then. The makers even teased the audience and promised season 2 with a teaser release earlier in 2016. However, due to some problems, the show was put on the backburner and as of now, the makers are not planning to revive it.

But fans are fans and they will keep on waiting for Season 2 till it becomes reality. And here are 5 reasons why the web world needs Pitchers Season 2.

1) Pitchers gave a very realistic insight into the early stage of entrepreneurship. The content was fresh and honest and we need to know more about what happened after they managed to get funding. Also managing funds is a huge responsibility and it’s a skill that you keep on learning. It will be interesting to see how these 4 friends who have just become business partners manage funds.

2) Nothing about the product was revealed in the first season and it will be interesting to see how they play with it in the second season. The curiosity to know about their product is real.

3) By the end of the first season, Naveen and Shreya came out to be an ideal couple. If Naveen encouraged Shreya to go and work far from him because its important, Shreya also made our eyes teary when she paid a broke Naveen’s grocery bill. *Yes I am having those tears in eyes again, simply by remembering that scene*. We want to see what happened between them as they made this plunge of a long-distance relationship.

4) Yogi and Saurabh were like Tom and Jerry and their fights were just too cute to witness. They had sorted out issues by the end but it will be interesting to see how they work together in season 2.

5) Jitendra Kumar came out as an extremely sorted and cool family man. However, his angry side was also shown when the situation demanded it. It was a kickass moment when he gets angry with that hacker boy and blows away Yogi with it. We need to see more of his angry moments in Season 2.

What do you think? Do you have more reasons to wait for Pitchers 2? Share with us in the comments section.

