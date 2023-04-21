Amazon miniTV is constantly looking at innovative ways to keep audiences glued to their screens with good quality content, releasing a wide range of genres and captivating narratives. The streaming service has really upped the ante this summer as they dropped the crime anthology Crimes Aaj Kal.

Each episode is based on real-life cases with the most bizarre and gripping tales, the series is hosted by Vikrant Massey, directed by Subbu Iyer and produced by Vipul Shah (Optimystix Productions). Bringing their A-game back, the director and producer talked about the show and the popularity of the crime genre among audiences.

Sharing his experience of working on different episodes and cases, Subbu Iyer, Director and writer of Crimes Aaj Kal, said, “I have always loved that – working on multiple episodes, multiple cases. It gives a lot of creative satisfaction as a storyteller. You get to tell so many stories that you want to tell. It also gives the opportunity to work with many different actors. With Crimes Aaj Kal, we made a conscious choice to cast newcomers. We had a great time working with so many newcomers because of how open they are to learning.”

Producer Vipul Shah spoke his mind on how crime shows have been an interesting source for making people alert and aware. He said, “I personally believe that crime exists in all societies, and it still persists. It has been there since ages, but due to lack of connectivity and media awareness, many of the times, it was not recorded. Now we have the power of social media, and everybody has mobile, and we are becoming aware of sharing information instantly on social platforms. Crime has always been an intriguing genre; it not only entertains the audience but also alerts them. And this is our initiative to make people aware through these kinds of shows. I believe that there has co-existed between crime shows and the audience, as they have always been interested and have watched crime shows, making them aware of the things happening around them.”

Crimes Aaj Kal is produced by Optimystix Productions and directed by Subbu. The series is available on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for absolutely free.

