The fourth season of the hit Christian historical drama, The Chosen, has premiered on the show’s app, and fans of the series were in for a surprise when they noticed Yoshi Barrigas is no longer playing Philip in the new season.

Barrigas, who played one of Jesus’ disciples in the second and third seasons of the show, has been replaced by actor Reza Diakos in season 4. The actor has now opened up about why he departed from the show on social media.

Yoshi Barrigas Reveals Why He Left Philip’s Role in The Chosen

Barrigas recently took to social media to address his exit from The Chosen. In an Instagram post, which has now been deleted, the actor cited ‘personal and professional reasons’ for not continuing his role as Philip. “Hello. It is true. For professional and personal reasons, I will no longer be a part of The Chosen,” read his statement.

Barrigas thanked the fans for their love and hoped the audience would continue supporting him in his future career. “Our connection and your constant showering of love and support has seeded me with a warmth that will forever nourish me,” he said, adding, “I hope you continue to follow my journey. I have a lot more to share with you.”

The actor thanked Dallas Jenkins, the creator, director, and showrunner of The Chosen, stating that the series changed his life as he learned the ‘infinite depths of his craft’ and got an opportunity to feel closer to God. “The show operated as a vessel for God to demand that I begin to know him. To praise him. To enjoy him! My scripture studies have and continue to chip away at all my excess marble,” Barrigas wrote.

Yoshi Barrigas Has Been a Part of Another Bible-Inspired Project

After leaving The Chosen, Barrigas went on to star in another Bible-inspired project, the 2024 film Forty-Seven Days with Jesus. The actor earlier made episodic appearances in shows like CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, Criminal Minds, and History Channel’s Six.

Meanwhile, Reza Diako has joined the cast of The Chosen as the new Philip. The 31-year-old actor is known for appearing in shows like Around the World in 80 Days, Tehran, I Hate Suzie, and London Class. He was also recently seen in a small role in the Jason Statham-starred action thriller film The Beekeeper.

The Chosen Season 4 airs new episodes every Sunday and Thursday on The Chosen app.

Must Read: The Bridgerton Carriage Scene Featuring Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton: 11 Interesting Facts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News