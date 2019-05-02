Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: A VERY Good News For Disha Vakani AKA Dayaben Fans! Toh Ho Jaaye?

There has been a lot of buzz about Disha Vakani’s return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but is she actually gonna come back?

Disha Vakani took maternity leave last year and was blessed with a baby girl and since then she’s on leave and there have been so many speculations regarding her role if she’s being replaced or coming back?

Well, the makers of the show have recently spoken about it to the Times of India and said that the chances of her return are high but at the same time they are in talks with a lot of popular artists too for the safer side.

Recently rumours sparked that the makers are finalizing Ami Trivedi as Dayaben however she denied the rumours of being approached by them.

Though the audience wants Disha as Dayaben to come back, let’s see how the future unfolds!

Recently, the show producer Asit Kumarr Modi hinted the inclusion of Harold & Kumar fame Indo American actor, Kal Penn, in the show. Kal Penn posted a video on Twitter, which received laughs from his followers and one of his fans tweeted that the actor needs to be the part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, to which he replied, “You joke but this has legit been a goal”.

