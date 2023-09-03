Actor Aadesh Chaudhary, who is known for his role of Vikrant Mehta in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, said that while his family was there to support him throughout for his dream career in showbiz, as they felt that he must also complete his engineering before stepping into the acting world.

“Well, I’ve always been very sorted, so since childhood, my dream was to become an actor. I have been focused and driven to work on that. So, I worked really hard and set my dreams and goals from childhood to move forward,” said Aadesh, who has also worked in shows such as ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ and ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’.

Aadesh Chaudhary added: “My family wasn’t supportive; my dad’s first advice was to complete engineering, then he said, ‘Son, you’ll have a year, do whatever you want.’ I chose a wide spectrum of studies, just because my dad wanted it, so I pursued my studies in B.Tech and got the opportunity to come to Mumbai. I followed everything they said.”

Talking about the stress in this industry, Aadesh Chaudhary said: “Initially, there was stress, but I learned gradually in life that stress doesn’t result in anything, so keep focusing on moving forward. With this depression and mental health issues, there wasn’t so much social media before. Previously, there wasn’t as much media as today.”

“But now, with social media, the internet, and platforms like Instagram, everything is out in the open. There are discussions about depression and mental health, which have been present since the beginning, but now there’s more awareness. Transparency has increased significantly,” he said.

