Sana Khan Breakup: From Mahhi Vij, Divya Agarwal To Sambhavna Seth, Celebs SLAM Melvin Louis; Latter Shares A Cryptic Post Too!

Today morning came in as a shocker when ex Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan confirmed the news of her breakup with choreographer boyfriend Melvin Louis. She further alleged that he cheated on him, and celebs including Mahhi

Vij, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, Sambhavna Seth amongst others have now reacted to the row.

Sana took to her social media account to break the news, which even saw Melvin Louis’ picture covered with an emoji which can be seen vomiting. That’s not it, the diva even threatened her new girlfriend of revealing her name, so that people in the Industry would know the truth and stop collaborating with her.

To this, several of her industry friends took to the comment section and land their support.

“Sana I love you! May the force be with you.. Such men should die, I’m not kidding I hate men/ women who cheat.. just tell us we don’t want you and then go! I don’t know how complicated is it to understand..But I know one thing that you are very brave to talk about it! You deserve better,” wrote Splitsvilla fame Divya Agarwal.

Divya’s boyfriend Varun Sood too commented on the post and wrote “More power to you”

Actress Mahhi Vij wrote, “U r my strong girl I want my daughter to be like you. When Tara grows up I have an example see Sana Massi don’t let anyone bring you down u r a warrior.”

Sambhavna Seth commented, “OMG.. i can understand what you must have gone thru.. u r a strong girl @sanakhaan21.. One can take anything in life but ur man cheating on you is something which one cant take at all.. sending you love and more power”

Check out Sana Khan’s post below:

Meanwhile, Melvin Louis too has took to his Instagram to share a cryptic post, in which he’s donning a customised t-shirt that reads, ‘bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi’ and captioned the post as, “For the win #Lapeto #TruthWillPrevail”

Now we’re only confused to what exactly is happening, but clearly it isn’t something very pleasing!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!