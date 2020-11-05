Do you remember the cute little comedian who used to play the Gangu Bai character in Comedy Circus? Well, Saloni Daini is 19 years old now and she has grown up into a pretty teenager. In a recent interview, the comedian opened up about getting bullied due to her weight and her inspirational weight loss journey. Read the article to know more.

Saloni tasted success at a very young age. She was just seven when she became a household name. She was recently seen in Star Plus’ show Yeh Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Speaking about her journey from the youngest comic star to now acting on TV, Saloni Daini said, “It is one of the best journeys I have had. I didn’t expect anything like this ever. When I was in 1st standard, I wasn’t supposed to work and do comedy. But suddenly, Chhote Miyan came up and at that moment I never thought I could actually do comedy. So it was very surprising and I realised that this is the thing that I love. And I would not do anything except comedy and acting. This has been the best part in my life and I can never leave it.”

Speaking about harsh comments she had got in the past due to her weight, Saloni Daini said, “I would get comments like ‘Bhains lag rahi hai’, ‘kitni moti hai’, ‘kitna khayegi, ekdin foot jayegi’ and things like that. But mujhe bahut maza aate hai yeh sab padh k (I enjoy a lot reading them). I read them with my friends and keep laughing. People who write such comments, they are afraid enough to not show their faces but they can write such things for so many people. Sometimes I do feel low, but I move on quickly. I work towards better things in life and not think about such people. Now I have lost 22kgs, during the lockdown.”

Saloni also shared her weight loss journey. She explained, “This is the first time I am sharing my weight-loss story. When lockdown had started, I would eat so much ghar pe. Mom would cook momos, butter chicken, cakes and things like that. One day I was sitting in front of my laptop, watching shows. And suddenly, the screen locked and saw my face on the laptop. And I look very chubby. I was 80kgs or something at that time. So I was like this is the point when I have to lose weight for myself. I just wanted to lose weight to be fit and healthy. I followed a diet and worked out every day. Now I am 58. Lockdown has made me lose weight. I would like to thank lockdown because I couldn’t go out and eat junk food.”

Isn’t Saloni Daini’s journey really inspiring? Do let us know your opinion via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

