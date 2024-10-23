Ah, the wild world of TV fan theories! They’re clever, strange, and a gateway into rabbit holes we never knew existed. I recently stumbled upon a standout theory from Reddit user Kumquat Vaillant, a devoted fan of the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad. Let’s rewind and see how Walter White could have sidestepped his grim fate.

The Book That Changed Everything

In a scene that gives fans chills, Hank finds Leaves of Grass in Walt’s bathroom—a gift from Gale, with a cheeky note: “To my other favorite W.W. It’s an honor working with you. Fondly, G.B.” A major red flag! Walt could’ve deflected easily but missed his chance. Classic!

So, was the book solid enough for Hank to use as evidence? Or was it merely a plot device that led to Walter’s unraveling?

Walt’s Carelessness

Now, let’s dig deeper into why this blunder happened. Why on earth would Walt leave the book lying around? This is a guy who melted bodies in acid and meticulously covered his tracks! It feels almost out of character for Heisenberg to be so sloppy. Perhaps Walt’s arrogance got the better of him.

He was a genius, sure, but maybe he was a genius who thought he was untouchable. Before Hank’s discovery, Walt only slipped up when he was drunk or under anesthesia. By this point, he had grown a bit too cocky. He probably thought no one would ever find Gale’s book—or the note wouldn’t seem suspicious. His overconfidence ultimately became his Achilles’ heel. Walt’s hubris led him to a carelessness that cost him dearly.

The Inevitable Downfall

It’s easy to criticize Walt for his failure to hide the evidence. He could’ve concocted believable excuses or simply destroyed the book. But here’s the twist: Breaking Bad would’ve taken a drastically different turn if he had succeeded. Heisenberg’s downfall was inevitable. The narrative was set in motion long before the infamous book even appeared.

Imagine if Walt had managed to outsmart Hank! We might have witnessed a whole new era of meth production, with Heisenberg running free. But that wasn’t the plan, was it?

As Walter lay fatally wounded after the M60 assault, he had one last showdown with Jack Welker, followed by a bittersweet goodbye to Jesse. Alone in that meth lab, he reminisced about his disastrous journey while police sirens wailed in the distance.

He collapsed to the ground, presumably bleeding out, with Badfinger’s “Baby Blue” playing in the background. The song’s first line hit hard: “Guess I got what I deserve.” It perfectly encapsulated the tragic irony of Walt’s journey—a man who thought he could outrun fate, only to find himself cornered by his own choices.

So, hats off to Kumquat Vaillant for sparking this conversation. While I expanded on the theory, the brilliance lies in the questions it raises. What if Walter White had taken a different path? What if he hadn’t been so arrogant? The questions linger long after the credits roll, keeping Breaking Bad alive in fans’ minds everywhere.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Was Captain America Wrong To Go Back In Time In Avengers: Endgame? Analyzing The Consequences

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News