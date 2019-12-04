Raj & DK, Arjun Mathur To Be A Part OF First-Ever Panel Discussion At The Critics’ Choice Shorts & Series Awards

The writer-director duo of Raj and DK along with actor Arjun Mathur will be part of the first-ever panel discussion at Critics’ Choice Shorts and Series Awards (CCSSA) on December 4.

The discussion will be about nominations in various categories of CCSSA this year. Raj and DK recently gave viewers the web series, “The Family Man” while Arjun was part of the web series “Made In Heaven” a while back.

“This is a huge nomination for me. As far as awards in India go, I don’t think anything gets more credible than this. These are the opinions of our topmost critics — the people we put our trust in week after week, to help us decide what we should watch and what we can avoid,” said Arjun.

“The platform that CCSSA is providing to short films and original series is truly magnificent and so required in these times, when the audience wants nothing more than original and enthralling content,” he said.

Raj and DK are thrilled to be nominated for their first series. “This was an ambitious show right from the beginning, on which we worked very hard for over three years. So glad it is being appreciated so much. The CCSS Awards is a great initiative to acknowledge edgy and varied formats of filmmaking. Kudos for being the first to recognise and give so much credence to both long and short formats,” they said.

Dhruv Sehgal from “Little Things” will also be a part of the panel amongst others. The second season of “Little Things” is also part of the nominees for this year’s awards.

The Film Critics Guild is a panel of renowned critics who form the core committee of the Critics Choice Awards.

“The Family Man”, “Mirzapur”, “Delhi Crime” and “Sacred Games” are some of the web shows that have been nominated for this year’s awards.

In the short films section, there are multiple regional projects that have been nominated in Hindi, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!