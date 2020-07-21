Namit Das: "Every Actor Desires The Chance To Enact Intense Dark Roles"

The thrill of essaying dark roles has caught on with actor Namit Das. Straying away from the ‘the good guy’ zone was a fun challenge for Namit, who always wanted to play an antagonist. In “Aarya“, Namit is seen playing Jawahar.

In another new series, “Mafia“, the actor is seen essaying the role of Nitin Kumar, a Dalit from Bihar, who enters the police force to fight against the injustice meted out to his community.

“Every actor desires the chance to enact intense dark roles. When these roles came to me, I feared rendering a ‘caricaturish’ performance, but my directors got the best of me,” said Namit.

“It’s wonderful that I’m on someone’s binge-watch list and that most importantly, I could entertain people during such a difficult time. While I hope for variety in my work, I think my bias is towards the wish of playing the villain,” he added.

Namit Das has been part of many films including Wake Up Sid, Lafangey Parindey, Ghanchakkar, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Sui Dhaaga, Pataakha and more. He has also starred in multiple series such as Pancham, Mumbai Calling, Sumit Sambhal Lega, Abhay, Aarya and Mafia among others. Star Plus’ Sumit Sambhal Lega played the titular character, Sumit who does not take many things seriously. The show was the Hindi adaptation of American sitcom series Everybody Loves Raymond.

He is also part of BBC One series A Suitable Boy.

