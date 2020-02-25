Naagin 4: After Anita Hassanandani, THIS Gorgeous Actress To Come Back On The Show?

Television show Naagin 4 enjoys a huge TRP, all thanks to the big fan following the actors on the show have. The show has been running for four successful seasons and the makers of Naagin 4 are making sure it just gets big and bigger. The latest buzz is that after Anita Hassanandani’s return of the show, ex Naagin Surbhi Jyoti too will make a comeback on the show.

Yes, you read that right. Anita who essays the role of Vishakha on the show will face her nemesis Bela aka Surbhi Jyoti in the coming episodes. Anita’s character is currently planning and plotting to kill Dev (Played by Vijendra Kumeria) as she pretends to be Brinda (Essayed by Nia Sharma) and Surbhi will stop her from doing that.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, “Bela will return to save Brinda and Dev’s lives and will kill Vishakha. She will ruthlessly cut off Vishakha’s neck and leave her body in two parts. Bela will take her revenge from Vish, who had betrayed her loyal friendship 150 years ago.”

While this might mean the end of Anita’s role in the show, the reports suggest something else. It is said that Vishaka, who is a two-faced Naagin, will survive Bela’s attack on her and not die in the process. Well, from what it looks, the upcoming episodes will surely keep its audience hooked.

Earlier, Anita also revealed that her entry was not planned. “That was never the plan. It is just that they got in touch with me and I thought Naagin is a big brand and why not? Vishakha is a powerful character. So, it fell in place and I hadn’t taken up anything anyway.”

She added, “I wasn’t doing much, hadn’t taken up any show so I just thought this was right. It is always a proud moment to get associated with a brand like Naagin. It is super successful and loved. Hence, instantly I said yes.”

