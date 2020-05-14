Mahabharat Actor Rumi Khan Enjoys Playing Negative Roles, Says, "My Personality Adds A Lot..."

Actor Rumi Khan, who had played the role of Kichaka in the 2013 show “Mahabharat”, says he enjoys playing negative roles on screen.

“Most of the roles I have played have been either negative or characters with grey shades. I love playing negative roles. My personality adds a lot of life to these type of roles,” Rumi Khan said.

Rumi Khan has played positive characters too. “I remember playing (a positive) one for ‘Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’. The role was of a father who was aggressive but still a loving man. I received a lot of appreciation for that,” he said.

Rumi has also featured in shows like “Uttaran” and “Veera”.

