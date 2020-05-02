Actors Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala are enjoying the lockdown period by indulging in what they love the most — dancing and singing. Benafsha took to Instagram to post a video in which Priyank is seen dancing and she is singing.

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala have been rumoured to be together since a very long time now but it was just a few weeks ago that they confirmed their relationship by making it Insta-official.

Priyank made his relationship with “Bigg Boss 11” housemate Benafsha Sonawala official with a mushy post on his official Instagram handle. In the photo, the two were seen cosied-up, with Priyank’s lips on her cheek. He simply captioned it: “Confirmation”, with a red heart emoji.

Benafsha Sonawala also used the same image and got a little musical for the caption. She used pop star Justin Bieber’s song to describe her emotion: “Can’t nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual.”

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Sonawala got close during their stint in the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 11. The rumour mill had been buzzing ever since about a possibility of the duo being committed to each other which they eventually confirmed only a while back.

