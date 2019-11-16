KBC 11: Post Sonakshi Sinha’s Ramayan Row, Now Taapsee Pannu Fails To Answer Question Related To Kumbh Mela!

On Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, every weekend a celebrity is seen accompanying a commoner working on a social cause. While previous week saw Sakshi Tanwar, this week Taapsee Pannu graced the show. But what’s grabbing eyeballs is Taapsee not being able to answer a question related to Kumbh Mela.

We all know what happened when Sonakshi Sinha failed to answer a question related to the Ramayan despite most of her family members’ names being related to it. In the latest episode, a question appeared, asking ‘What is the meaning of Kumbh in Kumbh mela?’ and the options remained between Pitcher, Churn, Water, and Nectar. Although Taapsee didn’t know the answer, she along with the co-contestant opted to the Audience Poll lifeline and managed to answer the question worth 10,000/-. For the unversed, the answer is Pitcher.

Several social media users were also unhappy with her behaviour and the knowledge and they took to Twitter to share their opinions. Check out some of the user tweets below:

Previously, things took a toll for Sonakshi Sinha and the actress had to face massive trolling for not knowing the answer related to Ramayana.

In the episode, Big B, asked one of the questions that read, “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?”. To this, Sonakshi went clueless and said she thinks its Ram, and quipped on other options as well while the contestant chose ‘Sita’. They both ended up choosing a lifeline thereafter.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu on the work front, is currently in the headlines for turning into a Stand up comic with One Mic Stand.

