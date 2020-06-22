Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Erica Fernandes Wears Parth Samthaan’s Red Jacket & Fans Wonder ‘What’s Cooking Between The Two?’

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most popular shows of Indian television. The show stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in pivotal roles. Ever since the two actors appeared together on the show, they have garnered a massive fan following post that. Their Jodi is one of the most loved on-screen pair of television.

Rumours of Erica Fernandes dating Parth Samthaan has always been the highlight of their romance lives.

A fan page has shared a picture of Erica Fernandes wearing the same jacket that Parth Samthaan wore a couple of months ago in a party.

This picture is from last year when Parth Samthaan celebrated his birthday with his close friends including Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, and others. That was one hell of a bash thrown by Parth and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress made an extravagant entry in a black dress. Parth was seen wearing this same jacket while making an entry into the party.

Later, Erica Fernandes was seen wearing the same jacket in the party which has got fans raising their eyebrows on ‘What’s cooking between the two?’

Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan is currently in Hyderabad and spending time healing his leg injury there. Erica Fernandes, on the other hand, is exploring her creative side in the quarantine and enjoying the fullest at home.

We absolutely can’t wait to see them back together on our television screens!

