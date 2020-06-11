Karanvir Bohra REVEALS His Diet Plan Of When He Lost 11 Kilos For His Character

Actor Karanvir Bohra had to adopt a vegan lifestyle to lose weight for his role in the upcoming web-show “The Casino”.

“As I have to look like a 27-year old, I lost 11 kilos for my character, for which I had to become a complete vegan,” said Karanvir Bohra.

Karanvir Bohra said he had restricted his diet to get himself in shape and he now sees a difference.

“I had to stop eating eggs, no carbs. I used to only have Brown Rice, Dalia, Dal ki roti as a regular part of my diet. Now when I see myself I personally feel a lot of difference from my earlier self,” Karanvir Bohra said.

The 10-episode series tells the story of a rich yet humble boy, Vicky, who is the heir to his father’s multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in high society. Apart from Karanvir Bohra, the show also stars Mandana Karimi and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles. The series is directed by Hardik Gajjar and will air on ZEE5.

