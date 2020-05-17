Jasleen Matharu CONFIRMS Her Relationship & It’s Not With Anup Jalota!

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota made quite the headlines when they appeared together in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12 as a couple. While the buzz around them died post the show, the grapevine was at it again recently, claiming that Jasleen has tied the knot with Jalota.

For the unversed, it all began after Jasleen Matharu recently took to her Instagram and posted pictures and videos with sindoor and chooda, which sparked rumours of her marriage. However, the former Bigg Boss contestant has finally cleared the air around her marriage speculations and relationship with Anup Jalota.

Speaking to TOI in her recent interview, Jasleen Matharu has said that she has found love in a Bhopal based surgeon. What’s more interesting is that Anup Jalota has played cupid for her! Jasleen has been quoted saying, “Anupji had told me about this doctor, who separated from his wife last year. But, the matter couldn’t progress owing to the lockdown. However, rather than delaying it further, he introduced us virtually. We talk a lot and get along well.”

When asked if the new man in her life has spoken about her alleged linkup with Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu was quick to say no. “He has not mentioned it even once. Anyway, we don’t talk about each other’s past. He is yet to get a divorce and so, we are taking one day at a time. I just want to say that it’s my life and I am happy that Anupji is involved in it.”

Confirming his matchmaking for Jasleen Matharu, Anup Jalota has confirmed saying, “Theirs is a cultured family and I have known them for five-six years. I am hopeful that things will work out between them, eventually. I had promised that I would do her kanyadaan and I hope to do it whenever Jasleen chooses to marry.”

