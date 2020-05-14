Actor Tanuj Virwani is staying busy during the nationwide lockdown and trying his best to entertain his fans, too. He has come up with “Jo Fo Mo”, an animated comic series, with friends Ritvik and Jitu.

“These are difficult times and the things that will take us through this are patience and self-belief. Jitu, Ritvik, and I got together to add a bit of humor in people’s lives and that’s when the idea of ‘Jo Fo Mo’ came into,” said Tanuj Virwani.

“I have given voice-over to it and it’s great to be dubbed on the phone. We will be releasing one episode every week. We would like to raise money through it and contribute to GiveIndia,” added Tanuj.

Tanuj had earlier shot a short film on his phone during the ongoing lockdown.

As for his upcoming projects, Tanuj Virwani will be seen in the web series “Inside Edge 3”, among other projects. Tanuj has also been a part of web series like Poi on ZEE5 and Code M on ALTBalaji. However, he is best known for his work in Amazon Prime’s Inside Edge, for playing Vayu Raghavan.

