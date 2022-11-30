India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar On Taking Up The Film, "I Was In Tears When I First Read The Script"

Actor Prateik Babbar, who is awaiting the release of his streaming movie ‘India Lockdown’, teared up after he read the script of the film for the first time. The movie explores the effects of the pandemic on common Indian’s daily life and he was deeply moved by his part of a migrant labour.

The actor elaborated: “I was in tears when I first read the script. My character, a migrant worker, has his life suddenly come to a standstill and must decide whether to try to exist in a city far from home or return home and live within his means.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the film’s trailer was released, Prateik Babbar received a lot of praise for his unusual avatar as a daily wager.

Sharing details about his preparations for the part, Prateik Babbar said: “We had a lot of prep going for this character. I met a few migrant workers and had a heart to heart with them to understand their life in order to play Madhav.”

The film throws light on all the people whose lives were affected during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

‘India Lockdown’ has been directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for portraying reality in films like ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Page 3’ and ‘Fashion’.

The film, which also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles, is set to stream on ZEE5 from December 2, 2022.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Says, “Misconception About The Conception” Reacting Hilariously To Her Pregnancy Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News