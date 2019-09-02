Hina Khan In The Latest Pics Nails The Formal Look; Take Notes, You Guys!

Hina Khan has time and again proved that she is a stunner and no one can beat her when it comes to making heads turn with gorgeous appearances. During her stay in the Bigg Boss house in 2017, everybody got to see the fashion icon in the actress because every day, Hina dressed perfectly.

Khan’s Instagram page is a treat to eyes as she leaves us impressed with her fashion game which is on fleek. Last night, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress attended an event for the same, she opted for a cool and chic outfit. Due to her popularity, she is becoming a face of many brands. The event she attended last night was a launch of a car and the actress shared her delightful experience of attending the same.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the role of Komolika. The show stars Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles.

After quitting the show, Hina Khan made her appearance at Cannes 2019 this year. She won people’s hearts with her wonderful and ravishing appearance on the red carpet. The actress had gone to Cannes 2019 as her feature film ‘Lines’ was being screened there.

Currently, she is shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film which will mark her Bollywood debut.

What do you think of Hina Khan’s latest photos? Let us know in the comments below.

