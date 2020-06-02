Good Bones Season 5: Here’s All You Need To Know About HGTV Series’ Upcoming Instalment

HGTV’s series Good Bones has been a favourite of so many people ever since it started in 2016. 4 seasons of the show have been released so far, and they have been received warmly by the audience.

The last episode of season 4 premiered on August 20, 2019, and since then fans have been demanding for a fifth season. Well, the series was renewed for season 5 on June 7 last year, and here’s all you want to know about it.

Good Bones Season 5 Release Date

The first episode of Good Bones’ Season 5 will hit the HGTV screens on June 9, 2020, which means exactly a week from now. Each episode will be premiered weekly at 9 pm ET/PT.

Good Bones Season 5 Star Cast

Mina Starsiak Hawk: Mina plays the role of a real estate agent who along with her mother buys the most dilapidated properties in their favorite Indianapolis neighborhoods. Both of them work to transform the house into a fully functional beautiful property to increase its resale value.

Karen E Laine: Karen plays the mother of Mina’s character in the show. As a former attorney, she brings legal expertise, community-mindfulness, and spirited enthusiasm on the show.

Interestingly, Season 4 of Good Bones attracted a huge number of eyeballs. As per Meaww.com, the show garnered more than 17.4 million total viewers.

Now season 5 of the show will feature some very personal moments of the mother and daughter. Mina will be taking us on her emotional IVF journey which also resulted in her second pregnancy. At the same time, Karen will announce that she is retiring from the day-to-day operations of the family renovation business.

Are you waiting for it? Let us know in the comments section below.

