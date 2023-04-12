College days make for the most cherished moments in one’s life. New bonds and friendships, cultural events, and college elections are integral to a student’s journey, forming a bank of memories that they can cherish from time to time.

Bringing one such youth drama to Sony LIV is Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Garmi, a powerful youth political drama that audiences will resonate with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reminiscing about his own days as a student, he said, “I was actively involved and part of the student organisation during my time at Allahabad University. I have had first-hand experience with student activism, and revisiting campus again through the show reminded me of my own college days. Although times have changed, the energy and vigour of student unions remain the same.”

Known for adding a realistic touch to his stories, Dhulia applied the same magic to Garmi, which was shot at real locations, including Allahabad University. “It is important to me that my shows are set in a specific environment and culture to capture the essence of the story because that is what sets the tone. In fact, some students from the local colleges in Allahabad joined Garmi. Allahabad’s vibrant intellectual and political atmosphere was essential in bringing alive the story of Garmi.”

Created and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series is produced by Swaroop Sampat & Hemal Ashok Thakkar. Garmi features Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Anurag Thakur, Anushka Kaushik, Disha Thakur, and Dheerendra Gautam in pivotal roles.

Garmi streaming from 21st April only on Sony LIV!

Must Read: Aspirants’ ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ Sunny Hinduja Says “It’s A Huge Responsibility To Live Up To The Expectations”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News