From Baalveer Returns To Bhakharwadi, Sony SAB REVEALS The Release Date Of Fresh Episodes

Sony SAB – India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel is all set to air fresh episodes of their shows starting July 13, 2020. The channel’s brand philosophy of ‘Khushiyon Wali Feeling’ has always been at the heart of its programming and has been embraced by the fans even during these challenging times.

As life slowly resumes back to normal, Sony SAB plans to make it even better with exciting episodes and refreshed storylines. All shows make a comeback with some intense and mind-blowing highpoints. While it’s the challenge of the season in Baalveer Returns as superheroes gear up to battle in ‘Antim Yudh’, it’s another tough and treacherous journey for Aladdin to save his loved ones in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Bhakharwadi will witness a dramatic leap and entry of a mischievous kid, son of the lead couple, into the lives for the Gokhale and Thakkar families. A new syllabus starts in the lives of Alia and Tara in Tera Kya Hoga Alia and it would be interesting to see how Alia rises to occasion to take on new responsibilities and face new challenges as the school decides to introduce an English medium section; it’s a ‘Desi vs Angrezi’ head on!

On Maddam Sir, the team continues to solve arduous cases by showcasing courage and policing with a heart and on Tenali Rama, Rama makes a comes back and is ready to use his wit and intellect to save Vijaynagar like never before.

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head – Sony SAB said, “We feel humbled that the audience continued loving our shows and tuned in to watch them even during this difficult time. Nothing makes us prouder than knowing that they choose to spend their time at home with Sony SAB characters. It gives us utmost happiness to bring back new episodes of their favourite shows on Sony SAB beginning July 13. We remain committed to our philosophy of spreading happiness through our values-driven light-hearted content while ensuing safety of all our cast and crew who work relentlessly to produce the content for our channel.”

