EXCLUSIVE: Shows Like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Bhakharwadi Might Return With Fresh Episodes Soon, CONFIRMS IFTPC Chairman JD Majethia

As a precautionary measure to stop the spread of Covid-19, several film bodies including Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC) and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), had decided to halt all the film, TV and OTT shoots from March 19.

However, Koimoi has now learnt that several TV producers are making attempts to restart production, and will approach the government for permission soon.

Confirming the news, JD Majethia, Chairman of the IFTPC, TV and web wing, said, “We are working out on a plan which will allow us to start production of fresh episodes and will share the same with the government in a few days. The intention is to shoot in a protected atmosphere, with limited crew and assuring safety of everyone present on the set. If given the permission, then hopefully all the shows including viewer favourites like Bhakharwadi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah can also return with fresh episodes.”

After the lockdown since there were no fresh episodes in stock, broadcasters paved way for a plethora of old shows to return on the small screen, including Ramayan, Mahabharat, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi and Office Office, among many others, which have been topping the charts ever since. Reportedly, Doordarshan had even seen an estimate of 40,000% jump in their viewership

Meanwhile, early on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, however he also added that the lockdown may be relaxed in low risk areas from April 20 for certain pivotal activities to recommence. It is yet to see if the filmmakers too will get an opportunity to restart work soon.

