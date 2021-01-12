Singer Darshan Raval feels surreal that his monsoon song Ek tarfa has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Darshan had dropped the song last July.

Advertisement

“‘Ek tarfa’ is special to me in many ways, since it’s a monsoon track, we had to release it during lockdown itself. The making of the song was a great and a new experience for all of us and I am gald that the audience loved it,” Darshan Raval said.

Advertisement

“Hundred million views is an astounding number and it feels surreal as an artiste to be receiving so much love and appreciation for my work,” he added.

Many of Darshan Raval fans have left him congratulatory messages on Instagram.

Over the years, Darshan has given his fans monsoon songs like “Baarish lete aana”, “Hawa banke” and “Dil mera blast”, and they have loved the trend.

What are your reviews of Darshan Raval’s Ek Tarfa? Let us know in the comments section below. For more, stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Opens Up On Her Struggle With Mansplaining In Male-Dominated Healthcare Industry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube