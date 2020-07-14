Actor Mridul Meena describes the series “Class Of 2020” as “a fun project”, and now he is excited to be a part of the followup series.

The web series had started with “Class Of 2017”, followed by “Class Of 2020”. The makers are soon going to start the shoot of season 3, titled “Class of 2020 Chapter 2”.

Mridul’s showbiz journey had started with a few digital ad films and then he acted in “Class Of 2020”.

“Working for ‘Class of 2020’ was indeed a fun project as the two to three months I spent shooting, was the best time of my life. Vikas Gupta being the producer of the show always treated me like his younger brother, as he would always be there to guide and motivate me to perform better,” he said.

“During this series he kept advising me to watch more and more web series, as it surely would help me become a versatile actor. I am really excited to be a part of the followup series as I am sure that the fans of the show will relate to my character and my character’s journey more and more,” he added.

