Actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s character, Charlie Chopra in the series ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’, shares a distinctive trait with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s iconic character in ‘Fleabag’.

‘Fleabag’, which gained immense popularity for its groundbreaking approach, featured Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character frequently breaking the fourth wall. This technique allowed the character to connect with viewers personally, especially during awkward and realistic situations, bridging the gap between the reel and real worlds.

In ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’, Wamiqa Gabbi’s character engages in candid and direct conversations with the camera, effectively communicating with the audience on a one-on-one basis.

The actress said: “In our series, my character breaks the fourth wall to create an atmospheric connection with the audience directly. It’s a creative process and idea to have Charlie as a character to pamper the viewers involved in her expedition to solve the murder mystery. That I feel was very intriguing as a process to do.”

Wamiqa Gabbi said: “The last time I do remember seeing and being greatly inspired where a similar approach was used but in a different genre was Fleabag where Pheobe’s character would stare into the camera to connect with the audiences during awkward situations. I did use this as a reference point for myself”.

Directed by the maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, the series is a whodunnit.

