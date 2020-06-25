Bulbbul: Twitter Users Applaud Netflix's Tripti Dimri & Avinash Tiwary Starrer, Calls It A Much Needed Feminist Film
Bulbbul: Twitter Users Applaud Netflix’s Tripti Dimri & Avinash Tiwary Starrer, Calls It A Much Needed Feminist Film

Netflix’s Bulbbul starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose saw its releaae yesterday. The film produced by Anushka Sharma has been garnering some amazing review. Even netizens cannot stop gushing over the show tha is the new talk of the town.

Starring Tripti Dimri as Bulbbul, the Netflix film is a story about women power, and how men have been controling women over ages.

Members of the film fraternity such as Rajkumar Rao and Vishal Dadlani have appreciated Bulbbul and seems like Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary are the next big thing, thanks to Netflix India!

Many Twitter users have applauded the show. A user wrote, “A necessary attack at the lavish patriarchy, of the bygone days.The movie is an art piece. Honestly, when normality is stained red, you know the world isn’t running right.The idea behind the movie, the thought process and the execution is just remarkable. #Bulbbul @AnushkaSharma.”

Another wrote, “#Bulbbul is the kind of Feminist film I was looking out for since some time. Albeit predictable fable-horror, It questions the evils of child marriage, gender violence &everything patriarchy.What wins here is a finale act that makes you wish if it were not just a film but reality.”

