Netflix’s Bulbbul starring Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Rahul Bose saw its releaae yesterday. The film produced by Anushka Sharma has been garnering some amazing review. Even netizens cannot stop gushing over the show tha is the new talk of the town.

Starring Tripti Dimri as Bulbbul, the Netflix film is a story about women power, and how men have been controling women over ages.

Members of the film fraternity such as Rajkumar Rao and Vishal Dadlani have appreciated Bulbbul and seems like Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary are the next big thing, thanks to Netflix India!

Many Twitter users have applauded the show. A user wrote, “A necessary attack at the lavish patriarchy, of the bygone days.The movie is an art piece. Honestly, when normality is stained red, you know the world isn’t running right.The idea behind the movie, the thought process and the execution is just remarkable. #Bulbbul @AnushkaSharma.”

Another wrote, “#Bulbbul is the kind of Feminist film I was looking out for since some time. Albeit predictable fable-horror, It questions the evils of child marriage, gender violence &everything patriarchy.What wins here is a finale act that makes you wish if it were not just a film but reality.”

I'm in love with @tripti_dimri23

The type of expressions she gave, her laughter ❤

She nailed it in #Bulbbul pic.twitter.com/7cVGziR9e5 — Watch Bulbbul😾 (@sassy_me22) June 24, 2020

A necessary attack at the lavish patriarchy, of the bygone days.The movie is an art piece. Honestly, when normality is stained red, you know the world isn't running right.The idea behind the movie, the thought process and the execution is just remarkable. #Bulbbul @AnushkaSharma — Shafi Beldar (@ShafiBeldar) June 24, 2020

#Bulbbul is the kind of Feminist film I was looking out for since some time. Albeit predictable fable-horror, It questions the evils of child marriage, gender violence &everything patriarchy.What wins here is a finale act that makes you wish if it were not just a film but reality pic.twitter.com/ZmovL5Ld8h — A.✨ (@Mystic_Riverr) June 24, 2020

#Bulbbul was amazing & so beautifully shot, a fairytale with a message. the horror in the story is rooted in reality and that‘s what makes it scarier. pic.twitter.com/dGwt7xiIsZ — 𝘐 (@haidermeers) June 24, 2020

Is it a story of redemption or is it a story of ownership? Is it about the broken heart or is it about an illusion of love? Is that betrayal or is it just fleeting thoughts? When a story makes you feel so much and beyond, it a story told well.#Bulbbul #Netflix #AnvitaDutt — Ipsita Barik (@ipsita_barik) June 24, 2020

Just watched #Bulbbul. This is a masterpiece! Story writing was so engaging and every dialogue was so meaningful and also very relevant as per social context. #AnvitaDutt pic.twitter.com/hgHwqwhR2A — Moumita Dutta (@MoumitaDutta555) June 24, 2020

#Bulbbul is different its not completely horror

The story and performance is amazing

Background music 👌👌👌

Cinematography is 👏👏

Whole cast performance 👌👌👌 https://t.co/CbDFmYMqk5 — 🌠shikha 🌼 (@Shikha199505) June 24, 2020

Can't recommend #Bulbbul enough. Beautiful, haunting and SO, SO horrifying. 1/n — Amrita (@_Hinkypunk_) June 24, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!