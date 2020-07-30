Black Sitcoms Like 'Moesha' & 'Sister, Sister' Among Others To Stream On Netflix Soon

Netflix has secured the rights to stream some of the best Black sitcoms from the ’90s and early 2000s. These include some fans favourites like ‘Moesha’, ‘Sister, Sister’, ‘Half & Half’ and ‘The Parkers’.

In a time when racial discrimination is high, it will definitely be refreshing to watch these amazing black shows.

On Wednesday, the content streaming giant acquired the rights for the reruns of several classic series starring strong Black leading ladies and men. The streaming platform tweet read: Time to pop bottles🍾🍾 The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha – Aug 1 The Game S1-3 – Aug 15 Sister Sister – Sept 1 Girlfriends – Sept 11 The Parkers – Oct 1 Half & Half – Oct 15 One on One – Oct 15 To celebrate, here’s a message from your faves:

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15 To celebrate, here’s a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

The tweet also had a video in it. The video featured Black actors cheering on the news. Some actors in the video included Tracee Ellis Ross (Girlfriends now Black-ish), Tamera Mowry-Housley & Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister), Pooch Hall & Wendy Raquel Robinson (The Game), Shar Jackson & Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha), Essence Atkins & Rachel True (Half & Half), Flex Alexander & Robert Ri’chard (One on One), Jill Marie Jones & Persia White (Girlfriends).

Jackée Harry posted a video on Twitter calling on fans to ‘reminisce about some of our favorite moments.’ ‘Sister, Sister’ aired from 1994 to 1999.

With #SisterSister arriving on Netflix September 1 (thanks @StrongBlackLead!), let’s reminisce about some of our favorite moments from the show. Here are a few of mine. Reply with yours below! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/U4nOnJ0sqq — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 29, 2020

How excited are you to watch the reruns of these black sitcoms? Let us know in the comments.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!