Bigg Boss 13: WHAT! Rohan Mehra Says Sidharth Shukla Is Swami Om Of This Season

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed a lot of controversies, especially revolving around contestant Sidharth Shukla, inside and out of the house. From harassment allegations on Dil Se Dil Tak sets to past with Rashami Desai, the actor has remained to be one of the most talked-about contestants this season. Now, Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra has ended up calling him Swami Om of the season.

For the unversed, Swami Om appeared on Bigg Boss 10 and created havoc inside the house. From peeing in a mug, to behaving insensitively, the makers had to evict him from the house themselves. Now, talking about Sidharth Shukla’s arrogant behavior, Rohan Mehra said he’s a spoil sport and messes tasks up just like Swami Om did during his season. However, makers aren’t removing Sidharth from the house just like they’d keep Swami Om, owing to high TRPs.

In a recent interview, Rohan Mehra shared, “Swami Om used to ruin every task of mine and used to pull and push me whenever. When I did the same, I got punished by Bigg Boss and was nominated for the entire season. So, this is what I am telling that everything is in the hands of Bigg Boss. During our time, people used to like watching Swami Om, so they were not removing him. Again, the same thing is happening right now, Sidharth Shukla has made so many mistakes, pushed so many times, was very violent but they can’t remove him because people think that he is the winner. He is playing a great game as well.”

Do you agree with Rohan Mehra’s statement? Let us know in the comment section below.

