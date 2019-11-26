Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Is Getting Paid THIS Much Extra For Each Episode

Salman Khan comes every weekend to Bigg Boss 13 house to take the class of contestants. This time he grilled his favourite contestant Sidharth Shukla like crazy for his violent behaviour in the house. Not just that he warned him if he continued to behave the same way, he will make sure he doesn’t get to work with anyone in the industry.

He then grilled Asim Riaz too. Salman was seen losing his temper on both Sidharth and Asim and asked the latter to walk out of the house immediately. But that’s not what’s making the headlines today. It’s Salman’s fees per episode which have got our jaws dropped.

As per the reports, the superstar charges 2 crores extra than what his fees for each episode were. Reason for the same? Well, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, the Kick actor wanted to wrap up the show as soon as possible. However, since Bigg Boss 13 is going quite well, the makers extended it and for the same, he is being paid extra.

A source informed, Salman made it very clear that he didn’t want to extend his stint on Bigg Boss due to his other film commitments (post-production of Dabangg 2, shooting of Radhe). However, the channel Colors lured him to stay on with added zeroes on his paycheque.”

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for more than 7-8 years now.

On the work front, Salman will soon be coming as Chulbul Pandey to entertain us with Dabangg 3 in December. Post that, he’ll be coming on Eid 2020 with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

