Bigg Boss 13: Not Shehnaz Gill But Devoleena Bhattacharjee Wants Sidharth Shukla To End Up With THIS BB Contestant

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a lot of friendships and heartbreaks. BFF’s Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were also a part of this season of Bigg Boss and were there for each other ever since they came into the house. Apparently, Devoleena got eliminated soon and Rashami was one of the top five finalists of this season.

Devoleena and Rashami’s reunion was long due and they finally came together for their fans on Twitter. Yes, Devoleena went live on Twitter with Rashami and interacted with their fans and it was so much fun!

Fans were going gaga over SidRa and SidLeena and one user started by asking if they’ll get to see SidLeena together anytime soon or not; to which Rashami smiled and said, SidLeena is taking over the fans. Devoleena hits back at her BFF and said, ‘SidRa looks perfect together. I’m a SidRa shipper.’

Devo later revealed that she was one of those crazy fans who vouched for SidRa to come back together to which Rashami laughed it off and said, “You don’t need enemies if you have best friends like her.”

Later, a user asked if their US trip is still happening to which Devo replied, “The world wants to know it.’ Rashami also took it sportingly and said, ‘Very soon. We will keep you updated (chuckles)’”.

