Bigg Boss 12: Do You Think Shivashish Mishra Is The Hottest Contestant This Season? VOTE NOW!

Last night the grand premiere of much awaited reality show Bigg Boss 12 aired on Colors. It’s the ninth season for host Salman Khan and looks like he is having a gala time here. Salman introduced 17 contestants for this season into the house. Like the previous three seasons, this year too is commoners versus celebrities.

From television stars – Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Karanvir Bohra to singer and music composer, Anup Jalota and cricketer Sreesanth, multiple celebrities are a part of this season. On the other hand, the commoners walked in pairs with their friends and siblings.

One of the contestants, Shivashish Mishra, the enterpreneur who claims that his wardrobe hails from germany; caught everyone’s attention during the grand premiere night of the show. He walked into the house with his partner Saurabh Patel. Shivashish became a victim of Bigg Boss’s surprise as he was welcomed with punches. He has well-toned muscular body which he flaunts effortlessly.

The hunky enterpreneur has no qualms exposing hot physique in skimpy clothes. In one of the pictures, he is also seen wearing nothing! Well, just take a look at his drool worthy pictures. The man behind Mishra’s hot portfolio is none other than popular photographer Amit Khanna.

Don’t you think that Shivashish Mishra is too hot to handle and is the hottest contestant this season? Vote Below!