Actress Nupur Alankar Sells Her Jewellery For Survival Post PMC Bank Row

The Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case has shaken the entire nation with its bankruptcy news. A lot of people are affected by this news and are heartbroken about it. Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Nupur Alankar is one of the victims of this incident and shared that she has to sell her jewellery to make ends meet.

In an interview with the Times Of India, Nupur shared her side of the story and it has affected her and her family. She saved all her life savings in the bank and with accounts frozen, she has to sell the jewellery and survive. “With no money at home and all our accounts frozen, I was left with no option, but to sell off my jewellery. In fact, I had to borrow Rs. 3,000 from a fellow actor. Another one transferred Rs.500 for my commute. So far, I have borrowed Rs. 50,000 from friends. There is no clarity when the problem will be resolved and we are scared that we will lose our money.”

She further added, “I am facing a major financial crisis. I had accounts in other banks, too, which I transferred to this bank a few years ago. Little did I know that my family members and my life savings will be frozen like this… How am I expected to survive without money? Should I mortgage my house now? Why is there a cap on my own hard-earned money? I have been diligently paying income tax, so why am I suffering today?”

She also revealed that all her debit and credit cards are also frozen and she couldn’t even apply for loan because as soon as she revealed that her account was in the PMC account, her loan application was rejected.

We hope this gets settled soon and people get their lifetime of savings back.

