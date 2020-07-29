Abhishek Bachchan Drops A MAJOR Hint Regarding Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3?

Amazon Prime Video’s show ‘Breathe: Into the shadows’ released on July 10. The series has been applauded by the audience and the critics for the 12-episode crime thriller drama it is. The mind-boggling psychological crime thriller witnesses Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut.

The last episode of the show which is titled C-16 ends with a bit of suspense and leaves the audience with one question. What exactly is ‘C-16’? Recently, Abhishek Bachchan even tweeted the same on his social media and started a clamour of a conversation between the audience about what could ‘C-16’ signify in the last episode. The actor simply posted:

“C-16”

C-16 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

The last episode of the second season shows the character of Avinash passing a note to Shirley with the letters ‘C-16’ written on it. Is Abhishek hinting towards a season 3? Guess the audience will just have to wait to find out!

Breathe: Into The Shadows is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, and Mayank Sharma.

The series features Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. It also stars actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. The series is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The series revolved around Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, whose 6-year-old daughter Siya is kidnapped by a masked man. The kidnapper demands that Sabharwal kills a man in order to get his daughter back.

