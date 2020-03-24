21 Days Of Lockdown Due To Coronavirus: Haven’t Watched A Single English Comedy Show? Here Are 5 Of Them To Get You Started

While the pandemic coronavirus has pushed everyone inside their houses not just for their safety but also for those around them. Now as the country goes into 21-day lockdown, this is the best time to rekindle your hobbies and create new ones or spend time with your family. But one thing that people just can’t get enough of sitting inside their houses is movies and web series and shows!

So while you are locked down in your house amid the ongoing coronavirus, here are 5 ever-green English shows that you need to start watching if you haven’t started with the Western shows yet!

1. FRIENDS:

Undoubtedly the highly-rated and most widely watched English sit-com, FRIENDS needs to be in your list of content to watch. The 1994 released show that as the name suggests revolves around the lives of 6 friends living in Manhattan, takes you through an unforgettable ride of love, laugh, friendship and love.

But what makes this show so close to the hearts of millions is its characters played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

2. Seinfeld:

Seinfeld is yet another outstanding sitcom in which comedian Jerry Seinfeld plays the fictional version of himself. With an amazing cast of Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Michael Richards and Wayne Knight The series is a complete laughter dose. Every episode gets funnier with an interesting insight into the lives of the characters. This is exactly the kind of light-hearted content you all need to watch now.

3. Two And A Half Men:

A carefree jingle writer, Charlie Harper’s life turns upside down as his good for nothing brother and his 10 year old nephew move into his Malibu beach house.

Taking you through a hell of a ride that will have you in perils of laughter and strike all the right chords of family bonding in your heart, this Jon Cryer, Ashton Kutcher and Angus T. Jones show should not be missed!

4. How I Met Your Mother:

A sitcom that just cannot be missed, How I Met Your Mother takes you through the beautiful journey of a father Ted Mosby telling his kids how he met the women of his life and the thicker than blood friendship shared with his friends Barney Stinson, Robin Scherbatsky, Marshall Eriksen and Lily Aldrin.

5. Big Bang Theory:

You cannot control your laughter when hilarious incidents start to happen in the lives of four socially awkward friends take a 180-degree turn with the entry of the beautiful and free-spirited Penny.

Featuring Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Simon Helberg in pivotal roles this 2007 show just cannot be missed.

Do let us know what do you think of these shows once you’ve seen them. Do keep a tab on this space to find more such compilations just for you.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!